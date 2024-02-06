Hello User
Fighter Box Office Collection Day 12: Hrithik Roshan's movie eyes 300 crore after seeing massive jump on weekends

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 12: Hrithik Roshan’s movie eyes 300 crore after seeing massive jump on weekends

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 12: Siddharth Anand's movie Fighter earns 3.35 crore on second Monday, with a total net domestic collection of 178.60 crore.

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 12: Hrithik Roshan's movie Fighter earns 3.35 crore on second Monday

Siddharth Anand’s latest Bollywood movie, Fighter, earned 3.35 crore in the domestic market on the second Monday. The 12th-day collection comes after the weekend saw a significant boost in ticket sales. At the end of the first week, the airstrike movie earned 146.5 crore in India.

The movie, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, had seen consistent drops in numbers since the first weekend. After opening with 22.5 crore on Republic Day eve, it saw a huge jump of 75.56% on the first Friday and earned 39.5 crore.

Numbers dropped on the first Saturday, and it earned 27.5 crore. However, it managed to recover marginally and minted 29 crore on the next day. Nevertheless, from the following day onwards, the action movie saw massive drops.

On the first Monday, the movie witnessed a 72.41% drop and minted 8 crore. In the next few days, it had dwindling numbers like 7.5 crore, 6.5 crore and 6 crore respectively. After earning 5.75 crore on the second Friday, it saw the biggest high since its release.

On the second Saturday, the collection was up by 82.61%. It earned 10.5 crore. On the second Sunday, the numbers went even higher (19.05%) as it raked in 12.5 crore.

Fighter Box Office Collection

As of now, the movie has earned 178.60 crore net in the domestic market. The gross domestic collection stands at 210.3 crore. With overseas collections at 85 crore, Fighter’s total box office collection worldwide is 295.3 crore.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
