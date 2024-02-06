Siddharth Anand’s latest Bollywood movie, Fighter, earned ₹3.35 crore in the domestic market on the second Monday. The 12th-day collection comes after the weekend saw a significant boost in ticket sales. At the end of the first week, the airstrike movie earned ₹146.5 crore in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: How Poonam Pandey's fake death news is drawing reaction from netizens The movie, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, had seen consistent drops in numbers since the first weekend. After opening with ₹22.5 crore on Republic Day eve, it saw a huge jump of 75.56% on the first Friday and earned ₹39.5 crore.

Numbers dropped on the first Saturday, and it earned ₹27.5 crore. However, it managed to recover marginally and minted ₹29 crore on the next day. Nevertheless, from the following day onwards, the action movie saw massive drops. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Watch out hilarious reactions to Siddharth Anand's comment on Fighter, ‘It failed coz 90% of Indians have not….’ On the first Monday, the movie witnessed a 72.41% drop and minted ₹8 crore. In the next few days, it had dwindling numbers like ₹7.5 crore, ₹6.5 crore and ₹6 crore respectively. After earning ₹5.75 crore on the second Friday, it saw the biggest high since its release.

On the second Saturday, the collection was up by 82.61%. It earned ₹10.5 crore. On the second Sunday, the numbers went even higher (19.05%) as it raked in ₹12.5 crore.

Fighter Box Office Collection As of now, the movie has earned ₹178.60 crore net in the domestic market. The gross domestic collection stands at ₹210.3 crore. With overseas collections at ₹85 crore, Fighter’s total box office collection worldwide is ₹295.3 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: ‘Be the best’: ‘12th Fail’ director Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s success advice for son Agni Dev Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!