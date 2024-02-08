 Fighter Box Office Collection Day 14: Hrithik Roshan’s movie records lowest numbers since release, earns ₹2.75 crore | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Feb 07 2024 15:59:24
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 144.35 -0.24%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 675.50 3.78%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 267.95 -2.33%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 431.90 0.12%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,134.55 0.03%
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Fighter Box Office Collection Day 14: Hrithik Roshan’s movie records lowest numbers since release, earns 2.75 crore
Back Back

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 14: Hrithik Roshan’s movie records lowest numbers since release, earns ₹2.75 crore

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 14: Bollywood movie Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, recorded the lowest numbers since its release on the 14th day, earning ₹2.75 crore net in the domestic market.

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 14: The movie recorded the lowest numbers since its release on the 14th day. (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)Premium
Fighter Box Office Collection Day 14: The movie recorded the lowest numbers since its release on the 14th day. (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 14: Bollywood movie Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, recorded the lowest numbers since its release on the 14th day. On the second Wednesday, it earned 2.75 crore net in the domestic market. The action drama, directed by Siddharth Anand of Pathaan fame, earlier crossed 300 crore worldwide.

Also Read: Fighter vs Pathaan Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan or SRK?

As of now, the movie has earned 184.5 crore in the domestic market. The gross domestic collection stands at 218.1 crore. With overseas collections at 87.5 crore, Fighter’s total box office collection worldwide is 305.6 crore.

On the second Tuesday, Fighter raked in 3.25 crore. Earlier on the second Monday, the movie collected 3.25 crore as well, recording a 74% drop from the previous day. At the end of the first week, the airstrike movie earned 146.5 crore in India.

Also Read: How Sandeep Reddy Vanga responded to Javed Akhtar's criticism of Animal...

The movie has seen consistent drops in numbers since the second Monday. After opening with 22.5 crore on Republic Day eve, it saw a huge jump of 75.56% on the first Friday and earned 39.5 crore.

Numbers dropped on the first Saturday, and it earned 27.5 crore. However, it recovered and minted 29 crore on the next day. From the following day onwards, the action movie saw massive drops.

On the first Monday, the movie witnessed a 72.41% drop and minted 8 crore. In the next few days, it had dwindling numbers like 7.5 crore, 6.5 crore and 6 crore respectively. 

Also Read: Watch out hilarious reactions to Siddharth Anand's remark, ‘Fighter failed as..’

After earning 5.75 crore on the second Friday, it saw the biggest high since its release. On the second Saturday, the collection was up by 82.61%. It earned 10.5 crore. On the second Sunday, the numbers went even higher (19.05%) as it raked in 12.5 crore.

Fighter OTT release date

In the post-covid era, many viewers prefer not going to theatres and watching it on OTT instead. Those who missed Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter in theatres will have a chance to watch hit on Netflix. However, the release date of the same has not yet been confirmed by the OTT giant.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 08 Feb 2024, 07:59 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App