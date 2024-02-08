Fighter Box Office Collection Day 14: Hrithik Roshan’s movie records lowest numbers since release, earns ₹2.75 crore
Fighter Box Office Collection Day 14: Bollywood movie Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, recorded the lowest numbers since its release on the 14th day. On the second Wednesday, it earned ₹2.75 crore net in the domestic market. The action drama, directed by Siddharth Anand of Pathaan fame, earlier crossed ₹300 crore worldwide.