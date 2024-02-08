Fighter Box Office Collection Day 14: Bollywood movie Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, recorded the lowest numbers since its release on the 14th day. On the second Wednesday, it earned ₹2.75 crore net in the domestic market. The action drama, directed by Siddharth Anand of Pathaan fame, earlier crossed ₹300 crore worldwide.

As of now, the movie has earned ₹184.5 crore in the domestic market. The gross domestic collection stands at ₹218.1 crore. With overseas collections at ₹87.5 crore, Fighter’s total box office collection worldwide is ₹305.6 crore.

On the second Tuesday, Fighter raked in ₹3.25 crore. Earlier on the second Monday, the movie collected ₹3.25 crore as well, recording a 74% drop from the previous day. At the end of the first week, the airstrike movie earned ₹146.5 crore in India.

The movie has seen consistent drops in numbers since the second Monday. After opening with ₹22.5 crore on Republic Day eve, it saw a huge jump of 75.56% on the first Friday and earned ₹39.5 crore.

Numbers dropped on the first Saturday, and it earned ₹27.5 crore. However, it recovered and minted ₹29 crore on the next day. From the following day onwards, the action movie saw massive drops.

On the first Monday, the movie witnessed a 72.41% drop and minted ₹8 crore. In the next few days, it had dwindling numbers like ₹7.5 crore, ₹6.5 crore and ₹6 crore respectively.

After earning ₹5.75 crore on the second Friday, it saw the biggest high since its release. On the second Saturday, the collection was up by 82.61%. It earned ₹10.5 crore. On the second Sunday, the numbers went even higher (19.05%) as it raked in ₹12.5 crore.

Fighter OTT release date

In the post-covid era, many viewers prefer not going to theatres and watching it on OTT instead. Those who missed Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter in theatres will have a chance to watch hit on Netflix. However, the release date of the same has not yet been confirmed by the OTT giant.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!