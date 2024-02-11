Fighter Box Office Collection Day 17: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan's film mints ₹3.7 crore in India
Siddharth Anand's film Fighter, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has seen a significant drop in box office earnings despite a budget of ₹250 crore. On its seventeenth day, the movie earned ₹3.70 crore net across India.
debuted in theatres on January 25, just ahead of Republic Day.