Siddharth Anand's film "Fighter," featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, debuted in theatres on January 25, just ahead of Republic Day. Despite being produced with a budget of ₹250 crore, the movie has seen a significant drop in box office earnings in recent days.

On its seventeenth day in theatres, "Fighter" is estimated to have earned approximately ₹3.70 crore net across India for all language versions.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has amassed a total of ₹192.95 crore net in India during its 17-day theatrical run.

On February 10, 2024, day 17 of its release, "Fighter" recorded an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 27.26% in theatres.

The film "Fighter," produced by Viacom18 Studios in partnership with Marflix Pictures, features Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in significant roles, marking the first on-screen collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

The Hindi version of the movie achieved a 13.97% occupancy on Friday, February 9. On Republic Day, it garnered a substantial collection of ₹39.5 crore, surpassing its opening day earnings of ₹22.5 crore. In its debut week, the film grossed ₹146.5 crore.

In "Fighter," Hrithik Roshan portrays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty, while Deepika Padukone plays Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni. Anil Kapoor appears as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, known as Rocky.

The movie centres around the Balakot airstrike conducted by the Indian Armed Forces in response to a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, targeting the alleged terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

This movie marks Deepika Padukone's third collaboration with director Siddharth Anand, following their previous films "Bachna Ae Haseeno" in 2008 and the blockbuster "Pathaan" released in 2023.

