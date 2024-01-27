Fighter Box Office Collection Day 2 : The Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer was released a day before Republic Day, on January 25. The film picked up pace on day 2 amidst the national holiday, raking in more than 1.5 times its release day numbers.

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, “Fighter" garnered a net collection of ₹61.5 crore in India during its two-day run in theatres, across all languages. The film raked in ₹39 crore net on Republic Day. It had earned ₹22.5 crore in India in all languages on its release day.

Considering its performance at the worldwide Box Office on Day 1, the film has managed to collect ₹35 crore with ₹27 crore gross collection in India and ₹8 crore in overseas market.

The film attained an overall 41.57% occupancy for its Hindi version on Friday.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) stated, “After an ordinary/average start in morning and noon shows, #Fighter picked up pace post 5 pm onwards on Day 1 [working day before the big holiday]… Agree, the biggie should’ve targeted a higher number on its opening day, but the good news is that the audience feedback is excellent and that should translate into big numbers today [Day 2; #RepublicDay holiday]."

He further added, “However, the mass pockets should come on board today [#RepublicDay holiday] and if it continues the momentum on Sat and Sun, a healthy *extended weekend* total will be on the cards."