Fighter Box Office Collection Day 2: The Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer was released a day before Republic Day, on January 25. The film picked up pace on day 2 amidst the national holiday, raking in more than 1.5 times its release day numbers.

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, “Fighter" garnered a net collection of ₹61.5 crore in India during its two-day run in theatres, across all languages. The film raked in ₹39 crore net on Republic Day. It had earned ₹22.5 crore in India in all languages on its release day.

Considering its performance at the worldwide Box Office on Day 1, the film has managed to collect ₹35 crore with ₹27 crore gross collection in India and ₹8 crore in overseas market.

The film attained an overall 41.57% occupancy for its Hindi version on Friday.

Also read: Fighter review: 'Better than Pathaan', Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Air Force movie gives 'goosebumps' to viewers Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) stated, "After an ordinary/average start in morning and noon shows, #Fighter picked up pace post 5 pm onwards on Day 1 [working day before the big holiday]… Agree, the biggie should've targeted a higher number on its opening day, but the good news is that the audience feedback is excellent and that should translate into big numbers today [Day 2; #RepublicDay holiday]."

He further added, “However, the mass pockets should come on board today [#RepublicDay holiday] and if it continues the momentum on Sat and Sun, a healthy *extended weekend* total will be on the cards."

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a social media post on X said, “Fighter is on RIOT MODE TODAY ( Friday ) 100% Growth compared to Thursday.B tier centers joined the party. Expecting ₹35-40 cr nett Day 2 if night shows hold well."

The story revolves around the Balakot airstrike conducted by the Indian Armed Forces near the town of Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan. This counter airstrike targeted the alleged largest camp of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). This was in response to a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that resulted in the deaths of nearly 40 CRPF soldiers.

The protagonist, Hrithik Roshan, is portrayed as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty. Deepika Padukone takes on the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni, and Anil Kapoor appears as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, known as Rocky.

Also read: HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 15: Prashanth's film gains momentum on Republic Day, crosses ₹ 225 crore mark This movie marks Deepika Padukone's third collaboration with director Siddharth Anand. Her earlier ventures with the same director included "Bachna Ae Haseeno" that was released in 2008 and the blockbuster "Pathaan" which was released in 2023. 'Fighter' also marks the first on-screen collaboration between Hrithik and Deepika.

Also read: Fighter Box Office Collection Day 1: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan's film mints ₹ 25 crore in India Produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, the Siddharth Anand directorial venture also features Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in significant roles in the movie.

