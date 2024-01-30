Fighter Box Office Collection Day 5: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer film mints ₹8 crore
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' earns ₹8.00 crore on its fifth day, touching its total collection to ₹126.50 crore.
The movie starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone hit the screens a day before Republic Day, premiering on January 25.
Earlier on Monday, makers released 'Dil Banaane Waaleya' song from the film. Arijit Singh, Jonita Gandhi, Vishal Dadlani, and Sheykhar Ravjiani lend their voices to the track, with lyrics penned by Kumaar.
Sharing the song's link, film's headliner Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram and wrote, "Tu qubool kar sajde mere.. ya woh aasmaan ko chhod de. #DilBanaaneWaaleya video song from #Fighter out now."
The film's narrative centers around the Balakot airstrike carried out by the Indian Armed Forces near the town of Balakot in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.
This retaliatory airstrike specifically targeted the purported largest camp of the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The military operation was a response to a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that led to the tragic deaths of nearly 40 CRPF soldiers.
Deepika Padukone's association with director Siddharth Anand reaches its third instalment with this movie. Previous collaborations between the actress and the director include “Bachna Ae Haseeno" in 2008 and the highly successful “Pathaan" in 2023. Notably, “Fighter" represents the inaugural on-screen partnership between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.
