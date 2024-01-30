The movie starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone hit the screens a day before Republic Day, premiering on January 25.

Notably, according to Sacnilk, “Fighter" amassed approximately ₹8.00 crore in net earnings across India on its fifth day, considering all languages, thus, touching its total collection to ₹126.50 crore. Earlier, “Fighter" had a strong showing during its initial four days in theatres, accumulating an approximate net revenue of ₹118.50 crores in India, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. Also Read: Fighter Box Office Collection Day 4: Hrithik Roshan - Deepika Padukone starrer gains momentum, enters ₹150 crore club In the movie, Hrithik Roshan takes on the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty, while Deepika Padukone portrays Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni. Anil Kapoor joins them in the cast as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, known as Rocky, as they come together to fight for the country. This film signifies the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Hrithik and Deepika. Also Read: Fighter Box Office Collection Day 4: Hrithik Roshan - Deepika Padukone starrer gains momentum, enters ₹150 crore club In a post on X, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “Fighter packs an impressive total in its extended weekend. The trending on Sat and Sun - after the Republic Day holiday - has certainly instilled hope and confidence… Thu 24.60 cr, Fri 41.20 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 30.20 cr. Total: ₹ 123.60 cr. The Biz of Fighter is clearly divided. While urban centres range from excellent to very good, the mass pockets/single screens haven’t tapped their real potential. Post extended weekend, the biz needs to stay strong across metros, non-metros and mass belts. The real examination for #Fighter begins TODAY, the make-or-break Mon."

Earlier on Monday, makers released 'Dil Banaane Waaleya' song from the film. Arijit Singh, Jonita Gandhi, Vishal Dadlani, and Sheykhar Ravjiani lend their voices to the track, with lyrics penned by Kumaar.

Sharing the song's link, film's headliner Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram and wrote, "Tu qubool kar sajde mere.. ya woh aasmaan ko chhod de. #DilBanaaneWaaleya video song from #Fighter out now."

The film's narrative centers around the Balakot airstrike carried out by the Indian Armed Forces near the town of Balakot in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

This retaliatory airstrike specifically targeted the purported largest camp of the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The military operation was a response to a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that led to the tragic deaths of nearly 40 CRPF soldiers.

Deepika Padukone's association with director Siddharth Anand reaches its third instalment with this movie. Previous collaborations between the actress and the director include “Bachna Ae Haseeno" in 2008 and the highly successful “Pathaan" in 2023. Notably, “Fighter" represents the inaugural on-screen partnership between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

