 Fighter Box Office Collection Day 5: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer film mints ₹8 crore | Mint
Active Stocks
Mon Jan 29 2024 15:59:44
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.00 1.01%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,455.65 1.42%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 622.90 1.63%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 324.65 3.11%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,162.00 0.19%
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Fighter Box Office Collection Day 5: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer film mints 8 crore
Back Back

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 5: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer film mints ₹8 crore

 Livemint

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' earns ₹8.00 crore on its fifth day, touching its total collection to ₹126.50 crore.

Fighter poster starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. ((X/@Viacom18Studios))Premium
Fighter poster starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. ((X/@Viacom18Studios))

The movie starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone hit the screens a day before Republic Day, premiering on January 25.

Notably, according to Sacnilk, “Fighter" amassed approximately 8.00 crore in net earnings across India on its fifth day, considering all languages, thus, touching its total collection to 126.50 crore.

Earlier, “Fighter" had a strong showing during its initial four days in theatres, accumulating an approximate net revenue of 118.50 crores in India, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Also Read: Fighter Box Office Collection Day 4: Hrithik Roshan - Deepika Padukone starrer gains momentum, enters 150 crore club

In the movie, Hrithik Roshan takes on the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty, while Deepika Padukone portrays Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni. Anil Kapoor joins them in the cast as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, known as Rocky, as they come together to fight for the country. This film signifies the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Hrithik and Deepika.

Also Read: Fighter Box Office Collection Day 4: Hrithik Roshan - Deepika Padukone starrer gains momentum, enters 150 crore club

In a post on X, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “Fighter packs an impressive total in its extended weekend. The trending on Sat and Sun - after the Republic Day holiday - has certainly instilled hope and confidence… Thu 24.60 cr, Fri 41.20 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 30.20 cr. Total: 123.60 cr. The Biz of Fighter is clearly divided. While urban centres range from excellent to very good, the mass pockets/single screens haven’t tapped their real potential. Post extended weekend, the biz needs to stay strong across metros, non-metros and mass belts. The real examination for #Fighter begins TODAY, the make-or-break Mon."

Earlier on Monday, makers released 'Dil Banaane Waaleya' song from the film. Arijit Singh, Jonita Gandhi, Vishal Dadlani, and Sheykhar Ravjiani lend their voices to the track, with lyrics penned by Kumaar.

Sharing the song's link, film's headliner Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram and wrote, "Tu qubool kar sajde mere.. ya woh aasmaan ko chhod de. #DilBanaaneWaaleya video song from #Fighter out now."

Also Read: Fighter vs Pathaan 1st weekend collection: In Shah Rukh Khan vs Hrithik Roshan, which Siddharth Anand movie won?

The film's narrative centers around the Balakot airstrike carried out by the Indian Armed Forces near the town of Balakot in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

This retaliatory airstrike specifically targeted the purported largest camp of the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The military operation was a response to a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that led to the tragic deaths of nearly 40 CRPF soldiers.

Deepika Padukone's association with director Siddharth Anand reaches its third instalment with this movie. Previous collaborations between the actress and the director include “Bachna Ae Haseeno" in 2008 and the highly successful “Pathaan" in 2023. Notably, “Fighter" represents the inaugural on-screen partnership between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 30 Jan 2024, 07:53 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App