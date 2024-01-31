Fighter Box Office Collection Day 6: Hrithik Roshan’s movie drops to lowest number since release, earns ₹215.8 crore
Fighter Box Office Collection Day 6: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter has earned ₹134.25 crore in the domestic market and ₹215.8 crore worldwide in six days since its release.
Bollywood movie Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, was released in theatres on January 25 on the eve of Republic Day. It’s been six days since the release, and the airstrike movie is earning in single digits for now. On Day 6 (Tuesday), it earned ₹7.75 crore in the domestic market, as per early estimates. The number follows Monday's numbers when it saw the biggest drop (72.41%) and raked in ₹8 crore.