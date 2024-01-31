 Fighter Box Office Collection Day 6: Hrithik Roshan’s movie drops to lowest number since release, earns ₹215.8 crore | Mint
Fighter Box Office Collection Day 6: Hrithik Roshan’s movie drops to lowest number since release, earns ₹215.8 crore

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 6: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter has earned ₹134.25 crore in the domestic market and ₹215.8 crore worldwide in six days since its release.

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 6: The Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer was released on January 25 (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)Premium
Fighter Box Office Collection Day 6: The Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer was released on January 25 (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)

Bollywood movie Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, was released in theatres on January 25 on the eve of Republic Day. It’s been six days since the release, and the airstrike movie is earning in single digits for now. On Day 6 (Tuesday), it earned 7.75 crore in the domestic market, as per early estimates. The number follows Monday's numbers when it saw the biggest drop (72.41%) and raked in 8 crore.

Also Read: Fighter Movie: This Hrithik and Deepika starrer has 4 invaluable money lessons

On its release day, it raked in 22.5 crore. While the reviews were mixed, the action thriller saw a huge rise (75.56%) on R-Day and earned 39.5 crore. However, the weekend saw drops. With a fall in numbers of over 30%, the movie minted 27.5 on the first Saturday. There was a slight increase in numbers on the first Sunday; the movie did a business of 29 crore.

Until now, the Siddharth Anand directorial has earned 134.25 crore in the domestic market. At the same time, it earned 64 crore and accumulated 215.8 crore worldwide so far.

Also Read: OTT releases this week: From Animal, Sam Bahadur to Karmma Calling; movies, web series to watch over the weekend

Fighter happens to be the first big-star entertainer of the year in 2024. It stands out for being a big-budget extravaganza much like Pathaan, which was the first big film of 2023. In fact, both movies were released on January 25, a weekday.

Fighter vs Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 6

In terms of business, there seems to be a massive gap between Hrithik’s movie and Shah Rukh Khan’s All-Time Blockbuster. In six days, SRK’s Pathaan crossed 300 crore in the domestic market and earned 307.25 crore.

Also Read: Salaar OTT release: Prabhas’ movie starts streaming on Netflix, but…

Pathaan, with India gross collection of 657.5 crore and overseas business of 397.5 crore, raked in 1,055 crore worldwide. So, Fighter has a massive milestone ahead of it. With a budget of 250 crore, Shah Rukh Khan’s movie became an All-Time Blockbuster before ending the months-long drought in the Hindi film business. As per media reports, Fighter has also been made with 250 crore.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Published: 31 Jan 2024, 08:32 AM IST
