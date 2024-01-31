Bollywood movie Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, was released in theatres on January 25 on the eve of Republic Day. It’s been six days since the release, and the airstrike movie is earning in single digits for now. On Day 6 (Tuesday), it earned ₹7.75 crore in the domestic market, as per early estimates. The number follows Monday's numbers when it saw the biggest drop (72.41%) and raked in ₹8 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On its release day, it raked in ₹22.5 crore. While the reviews were mixed, the action thriller saw a huge rise (75.56%) on R-Day and earned ₹39.5 crore. However, the weekend saw drops. With a fall in numbers of over 30%, the movie minted ₹27.5 on the first Saturday. There was a slight increase in numbers on the first Sunday; the movie did a business of ₹29 crore.

Until now, the Siddharth Anand directorial has earned ₹134.25 crore in the domestic market. At the same time, it earned ₹64 crore and accumulated ₹215.8 crore worldwide so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fighter happens to be the first big-star entertainer of the year in 2024. It stands out for being a big-budget extravaganza much like Pathaan, which was the first big film of 2023. In fact, both movies were released on January 25, a weekday.

Fighter vs Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 6 In terms of business, there seems to be a massive gap between Hrithik’s movie and Shah Rukh Khan’s All-Time Blockbuster. In six days, SRK’s Pathaan crossed ₹300 crore in the domestic market and earned ₹307.25 crore.

Pathaan, with India gross collection of ₹657.5 crore and overseas business of ₹397.5 crore, raked in ₹1,055 crore worldwide. So, Fighter has a massive milestone ahead of it. With a budget of ₹250 crore, Shah Rukh Khan's movie became an All-Time Blockbuster before ending the months-long drought in the Hindi film business. As per media reports, Fighter has also been made with ₹250 crore.

