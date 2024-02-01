Fighter Box Office Collection Day 7: Siddharth Anand’s latest Bollywood movie, Fighter , has been consistently witnessing lower numbers since the second day of its release. The airstrike action drama, starring, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, earned ₹22.5 crore in India on January 25. It saw a massive rise (75.56%) on Republic Day and minted ₹39.5 crore. However, it never managed to match those numbers even on weekends.

With a fall in numbers of over 30%, the movie raked in ₹27.5 on the first Saturday. There was a slight increase in numbers on the first Sunday; the movie did a business of ₹29 crore. It apparently failed the crucial Monday test, saw the biggest drop (72.41%) and earned ₹8 crore. Ever since, it’s been earning in single digits in India.

On Tuesday, it earned ₹7.5 crore while the movie managed to earn ₹6.35 (as per rough data) on Wednesday.

Until now, the first big-budget entertainer of the year has earned ₹140.35 crore in the domestic market. At the same time, it earned ₹69 crore and accumulated ₹229.8 crore worldwide so far.

There has been a direct comparison between Fighter and Pathaan, also directed by Anand. Just like Fighter, Pathaan was the first big entertainer of the year.

The 2023 movie, starring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, was also released on the eve of Republic Day on January 25, a weekday.

Fighter vs Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 7

SRK’s crossed ₹330 crore in the domestic market on the seventh day. Pathaan, with India gross collection of ₹657.5 crore and overseas business of ₹397.5 crore, minted ₹1,055 crore worldwide. Fighter, as of now, seems quite far away from the target.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

