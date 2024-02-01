Fighter Box Office Collection Day 7: Hrithik Roshan’s movie sees consistent drop, earns ₹229.8 crore worldwide
Fighter Box Office Collection Day 7: The latest Bollywood film by Siddharth Anand, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has been struggling at the box office despite a good start.
Fighter Box Office Collection Day 7: Siddharth Anand’s latest Bollywood movie, Fighter, has been consistently witnessing lower numbers since the second day of its release. The airstrike action drama, starring, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, earned ₹22.5 crore in India on January 25. It saw a massive rise (75.56%) on Republic Day and minted ₹39.5 crore. However, it never managed to match those numbers even on weekends.