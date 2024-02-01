Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Fighter Box Office Collection Day 7: Hrithik Roshan’s movie sees consistent drop, earns 229.8 crore worldwide

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 7: The latest Bollywood film by Siddharth Anand, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has been struggling at the box office despite a good start.

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 7: Hrithik Roshan's latest movie has been struggling at the box office

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 7: Siddharth Anand’s latest Bollywood movie, Fighter, has been consistently witnessing lower numbers since the second day of its release. The airstrike action drama, starring, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, earned 22.5 crore in India on January 25. It saw a massive rise (75.56%) on Republic Day and minted 39.5 crore. However, it never managed to match those numbers even on weekends.

With a fall in numbers of over 30%, the movie raked in 27.5 on the first Saturday. There was a slight increase in numbers on the first Sunday; the movie did a business of 29 crore. It apparently failed the crucial Monday test, saw the biggest drop (72.41%) and earned 8 crore. Ever since, it’s been earning in single digits in India.

On Tuesday, it earned 7.5 crore while the movie managed to earn 6.35 (as per rough data) on Wednesday.

Until now, the first big-budget entertainer of the year has earned 140.35 crore in the domestic market. At the same time, it earned 69 crore and accumulated 229.8 crore worldwide so far.

There has been a direct comparison between Fighter and Pathaan, also directed by Anand. Just like Fighter, Pathaan was the first big entertainer of the year.

The 2023 movie, starring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, was also released on the eve of Republic Day on January 25, a weekday.

Fighter vs Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 7

SRK’s crossed 330 crore in the domestic market on the seventh day. Pathaan, with India gross collection of 657.5 crore and overseas business of 397.5 crore, minted 1,055 crore worldwide. Fighter, as of now, seems quite far away from the target.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
