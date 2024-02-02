Fighter Box Office Collection Day 8: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer film was released a day before Republic Day, on January 25. The film witnessed a massive slump in collection over the past four days.

Considering its performance at the Box Office on Day 8, the film has managed to collect ₹146.25 crore net in India within its eight-day run in theatres, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. As per early estimates, the film managed to rake in ₹168.75 crore gross collection in India with overseas collection totalling ₹72 crore and taking the worldwide collection to ₹240.75 crore. Also read: Fighter Box Office Collection Day 7: Hrithik Roshan’s movie sees consistent drop, earns ₹ 229.8 crore worldwide Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X stated, ‘FIGHTER’ OUTDOOR PROMOTIONS: KHUSHI ADVERTISING GRABS ATTENTION WITH EYE-CATCHING CAMPAIGN… #KhushiAdvertising has made a major breakthrough with the extensive campaign of #Fighter…"

On Day 8 in theatres, Siddharth Anand's film raked in ₹5.75 crore. Its numbers have steadily been falling since Monday. The movie earned ₹6.5 crore on the previous day while it attained an overall 11.33% occupancy for its Hindi version on Thursday, February 1.

On Republic Day the film earned the highest, ₹39.5 crore which was significantly higher than its release day numbers when the collection stood at ₹22.5 crore.

The protagonist, Hrithik Roshan, is portrayed as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty. Deepika Padukone takes on the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni, and Anil Kapoor appears as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, known as Rocky.

The story revolves around the Balakot airstrike conducted by the Indian Armed Forces near the town of Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan. This counter-airstrike targeted the alleged largest camp of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). This was in response to a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that resulted in the deaths of nearly 40 CRPF soldiers.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, the film features Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in significant roles in the movie.

This movie marks Deepika Padukone's third collaboration with director Siddharth Anand. Her earlier ventures with the same director included "Bachna Ae Haseeno" which was released in 2008 and the blockbuster "Pathaan" which was released in 2023. ‘Fighter’ also marks the first on-screen collaboration between Hrithik and Deepika.

