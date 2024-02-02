 Fighter Box Office Collection Day 8: Hrithik Roshan's movie mints ₹240.75 crore worldwide amid dwindling numbers | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Feb 01 2024 15:57:37
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.80 -0.81%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 647.85 1.12%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 321.75 1.32%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 265.80 2.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 878.35 -0.66%
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Fighter Box Office Collection Day 8: Hrithik Roshan's movie mints 240.75 crore worldwide amid dwindling numbers
Back Back

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 8: Hrithik Roshan's movie mints ₹240.75 crore worldwide amid dwindling numbers

 Written By Fareha Naaz

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 8: Siddharth Anand directorial film eyes to break ₹250 crore mark worldwide soon. Check how the movie has been performing with full stats here.

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 8: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer film 'Fighter' is faced with a steady fall in numbers since Monday. (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)Premium
Fighter Box Office Collection Day 8: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer film 'Fighter' is faced with a steady fall in numbers since Monday. (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 8: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer film was released a day before Republic Day, on January 25. The film witnessed a massive slump in collection over the past four days.

Considering its performance at the Box Office on Day 8, the film has managed to collect 146.25 crore net in India within its eight-day run in theatres, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. As per early estimates, the film managed to rake in 168.75 crore gross collection in India with overseas collection totalling 72 crore and taking the worldwide collection to 240.75 crore.

Also read: Fighter Box Office Collection Day 7: Hrithik Roshan’s movie sees consistent drop, earns 229.8 crore worldwide

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X stated, ‘FIGHTER’ OUTDOOR PROMOTIONS: KHUSHI ADVERTISING GRABS ATTENTION WITH EYE-CATCHING CAMPAIGN… #KhushiAdvertising has made a major breakthrough with the extensive campaign of #Fighter…"

On Day 8 in theatres, Siddharth Anand's film raked in 5.75 crore. Its numbers have steadily been falling since Monday. The movie earned 6.5 crore on the previous day while it attained an overall 11.33% occupancy for its Hindi version on Thursday, February 1.

On Republic Day the film earned the highest, 39.5 crore which was significantly higher than its release day numbers when the collection stood at 22.5 crore.

Also read: Astral Dance and the Democratisation of Film Financing

The protagonist, Hrithik Roshan, is portrayed as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty. Deepika Padukone takes on the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni, and Anil Kapoor appears as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, known as Rocky.

Also read: Cost pressures get studios to eye wins in regional cinema

The story revolves around the Balakot airstrike conducted by the Indian Armed Forces near the town of Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan. This counter-airstrike targeted the alleged largest camp of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). This was in response to a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that resulted in the deaths of nearly 40 CRPF soldiers.

Also read: Boney Kapoor's firm and Bhutani Group to jointly develop Film City in Jewar

Produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, the film features Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in significant roles in the movie.

Also read: Noida Film City Project: Akshay Kumar's Supersonic Technobuild among 4 firms qualified for final bidding

This movie marks Deepika Padukone's third collaboration with director Siddharth Anand. Her earlier ventures with the same director included "Bachna Ae Haseeno" which was released in 2008 and the blockbuster "Pathaan" which was released in 2023. ‘Fighter’ also marks the first on-screen collaboration between Hrithik and Deepika.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 02 Feb 2024, 07:50 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App