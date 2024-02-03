{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' has crossed the ₹150 crore mark in India so far.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film has raked in ₹5.35 crore net on its ninth day for all languages, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Siddharth Anand also directed "Pathaan" and "War". Presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, "Fighter" is billed as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

Fighter Box Office Collection: Film Fighter earned ₹22.5 crore on its release day at the box office in India on 25 January. Its Day 2 collection at the box office soared to ₹39.5 crore and on Day 3, Fighter minted ₹27.5 crore. Film Fighter raked in ₹29 crore on Day 4. After that, the Hrithik Roshan-starrer film witnessed a massive drop in its domestic box office collections. On Day 5, the film Fighter earned ₹8 crore; ₹7.5 crore on Day 6; ₹6.5 crore on Day 7, and ₹ ₹6 crore on Day 8, respectively. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Film Fighter's one-week box office collection stood at ₹146.5 crore. And, as of Saturday, the film has minted ₹151.85 crore in the past nine days of its release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About the film Fighter: 'Fighter' was released in the theatres on January 25 and it also starred Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.

The film features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!