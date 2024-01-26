Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Fighter vs Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Hrithik Roshan or Shah Rukh Khan - who’s winning?

Fighter vs Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Hrithik Roshan or Shah Rukh Khan - who’s winning?

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Fighter vs Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Hrithik Roshan's movie is the first big-budget entertainer this year, much like Shah Rukh Khan's last year.

Fighter vs Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Who is winning - Hrithik Roshan or Shah Rukh Khan?

Bollywood movie Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, was released in theatres on January 25 on the eve of Republic Day. Before comparing its numbers with those of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, let’s take a look at some similarities between the two films.

Also Read: Fighter review: Hrithik-Deepika’s Air Force movie gives ‘goosebumps’ to viewers

Fighter happens to be the first big-star entertainer of the year in 2024. Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, was released on January 12. Main Atal Hoon, with Pankaj Tripathi in the title role, was released on January 19.

However, Fighter stands out for being a big-budget extravaganza much like Pathaan, which was the first big film of 2023. In fact, it was also released on January 25. Both movies were released on a weekday.

Deepika Padukone is the next common factor between the two movies. In both films, she gets into action just like the male lead of the story. Both movies are directed by Siddharth Anand, who has used Pakistan as a major theme in both movies.

Also Read: Watch Shaitaan Teaser: R Madhavan’s voice ‘kills’ it in horror thriller

Vishal-Shekhar has composed the music for both Fighter and Pathaan. Many find similarities between the soundtracks while some draw parallels between “Ishq Jaisa Kuch" and “Besharam Rang", both in terms of music and visuals.

Fighter vs Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 1

In terms of business, though, there seems to be a massive gap between the two. On its release day, Pathaan minted 57 crore in India. However, Fighter managed to earn 22 crore only, as per rough data.

Also Read: Animal OTT release: Netflix releases extended cut

One must remember that Pathaan, with India's gross collection of 657.5 crore and overseas business of 397.5 crore, raked in 1,055 crore. So, Fighter has a massive milestone ahead of it. With a budget of 250 crore, Shah Rukh Khan’s movie became an All-Time Blockbuster before ending the months-long drought in the Hindi film business. As per media reports, Fighter has also been made with 250 crore.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.