Bollywood movie Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, was released in theatres on January 25 on the eve of Republic Day. Before comparing its numbers with those of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, let's take a look at some similarities between the two films.

Also Read: Fighter review: Hrithik-Deepika’s Air Force movie gives ‘goosebumps’ to viewers Fighter happens to be the first big-star entertainer of the year in 2024. Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, was released on January 12. Main Atal Hoon, with Pankaj Tripathi in the title role, was released on January 19.

However, Fighter stands out for being a big-budget extravaganza much like Pathaan, which was the first big film of 2023. In fact, it was also released on January 25. Both movies were released on a weekday.

Deepika Padukone is the next common factor between the two movies. In both films, she gets into action just like the male lead of the story. Both movies are directed by Siddharth Anand, who has used Pakistan as a major theme in both movies.

Also Read: Watch Shaitaan Teaser: R Madhavan’s voice ‘kills’ it in horror thriller Vishal-Shekhar has composed the music for both Fighter and Pathaan. Many find similarities between the soundtracks while some draw parallels between “Ishq Jaisa Kuch" and “Besharam Rang", both in terms of music and visuals.

Fighter vs Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 1 In terms of business, though, there seems to be a massive gap between the two. On its release day, Pathaan minted ₹57 crore in India. However, Fighter managed to earn ₹22 crore only, as per rough data.

Also Read: Animal OTT release: Netflix releases extended cut One must remember that Pathaan, with India's gross collection of ₹657.5 crore and overseas business of ₹397.5 crore, raked in ₹1,055 crore. So, Fighter has a massive milestone ahead of it. With a budget of ₹250 crore, Shah Rukh Khan’s movie became an All-Time Blockbuster before ending the months-long drought in the Hindi film business. As per media reports, Fighter has also been made with ₹250 crore.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

