Fighter vs Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 13: Hrithik’s movie mints ₹300 cr; how did SRK’s film fare in 13 days?
Bollywood movie Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand of Pathaan fame, earned ₹3.35 crore net in the domestic market on the second Tuesday, as per early estimates. With this, the movie - starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor - crossed ₹300 crore worldwide.