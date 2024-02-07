Bollywood movie Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand of Pathaan fame, earned ₹3.35 crore net in the domestic market on the second Tuesday, as per early estimates. With this, the movie - starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor - crossed ₹300 crore worldwide.

As of now, the movie has earned ₹181.88 crore in the domestic market. The gross domestic collection stands at ₹214.25 crore. With overseas collections at ₹86.75 crore, Fighter’s total box office collection worldwide is ₹301 crore.

Earlier on the second Monday, the movie collected ₹3.25 crore as well, recording a 74% drop from the previous day. At the end of the first week, the airstrike movie earned ₹146.5 crore in India.

The movie had seen consistent drops in numbers since the first weekend. After opening with ₹22.5 crore on Republic Day eve, it saw a huge jump of 75.56% on the first Friday and earned ₹39.5 crore.

Numbers dropped on the first Saturday, and it earned ₹27.5 crore. However, it recovered and minted ₹29 crore on the next day. From the following day onwards, the action movie saw massive drops.

On the first Monday, the movie witnessed a 72.41% drop and minted ₹8 crore. In the next few days, it had dwindling numbers like ₹7.5 crore, ₹6.5 crore and ₹6 crore respectively. After earning ₹5.75 crore on the second Friday, it saw the biggest high since its release. On the second Saturday, the collection was up by 82.61%. It earned ₹10.5 crore. On the second Sunday, the numbers went even higher (19.05%) as it raked in ₹12.5 crore.

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 13

Let’s compare Fighter numbers with those of Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan. Siddharth Anand’s 2023 movie was also released on Republic Day eve, albeit it was a Wednesday. The movie broke all records and became the first All-Time Blockbuster after a long drought in Bollywood. On Day 13, the movie earned ₹8.55 crore.

With ₹364.15 crore in the domestic market in the first week, the movie collected ₹438.45 crore net in India after the 13th day. The gross India collection after 13 days was ₹526.34 crore, and the overseas collection stood at ₹322.66 crore. So, the worldwide collection for Pathaan was ₹849 crore after 13 days.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

