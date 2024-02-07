Hello User
Fighter vs Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 13: Hrithik's movie mints 300 cr; how did SRK's film fare in 13 days?

Fighter vs Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 13: Hrithik’s movie mints 300 cr; how did SRK’s film fare in 13 days?

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Bollywood movie Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, earned 3.35 crore net in the domestic market on the second Tuesday, crossing 300 crore worldwide.

Fighter vs Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 13: Hrithik’s movie mints 300 cr; how much did SRK’s film earn in 13 days?

Bollywood movie Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand of Pathaan fame, earned 3.35 crore net in the domestic market on the second Tuesday, as per early estimates. With this, the movie - starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor - crossed 300 crore worldwide.

As of now, the movie has earned 181.88 crore in the domestic market. The gross domestic collection stands at 214.25 crore. With overseas collections at 86.75 crore, Fighter’s total box office collection worldwide is 301 crore.

Earlier on the second Monday, the movie collected 3.25 crore as well, recording a 74% drop from the previous day. At the end of the first week, the airstrike movie earned 146.5 crore in India.

The movie had seen consistent drops in numbers since the first weekend. After opening with 22.5 crore on Republic Day eve, it saw a huge jump of 75.56% on the first Friday and earned 39.5 crore.

Numbers dropped on the first Saturday, and it earned 27.5 crore. However, it recovered and minted 29 crore on the next day. From the following day onwards, the action movie saw massive drops.

On the first Monday, the movie witnessed a 72.41% drop and minted 8 crore. In the next few days, it had dwindling numbers like 7.5 crore, 6.5 crore and 6 crore respectively. After earning 5.75 crore on the second Friday, it saw the biggest high since its release. On the second Saturday, the collection was up by 82.61%. It earned 10.5 crore. On the second Sunday, the numbers went even higher (19.05%) as it raked in 12.5 crore.

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 13

Let’s compare Fighter numbers with those of Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan. Siddharth Anand’s 2023 movie was also released on Republic Day eve, albeit it was a Wednesday. The movie broke all records and became the first All-Time Blockbuster after a long drought in Bollywood. On Day 13, the movie earned 8.55 crore.

With 364.15 crore in the domestic market in the first week, the movie collected 438.45 crore net in India after the 13th day. The gross India collection after 13 days was 526.34 crore, and the overseas collection stood at 322.66 crore. So, the worldwide collection for Pathaan was 849 crore after 13 days.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
