Film business recovery to be impacted in election-bound, covid-hit states

Film business recovery is likely to get further derailed in the election-bound and covid-hit states, starting with Tamil Nadu and Kerala, where public interest has shifted to polls, and campaigning activities have added to the chaos along with the prevailing covid-19 situation. Rapidly increasing covid-19 cases in Maharashtra have also added to the worries of film exhibitors, as Nagpur goes under lockdown and Mumbai is under a close watch. Close to 50% of the Hindi film business comes from Delhi and Mumbai.

While the makers of Tamil film Doctor have been the first in line to push its release date, other Tamil and Malayalam movies slated for late March and early April are also likely to be scheduled for May now, according to media and entertainment industry experts.

Also Read | Vaccine confidence in India is ticking more boxes now

“Most Tamil and Malayalam releases slotted for March end and early April are likely to be pushed to May. Campaign for assembly elections in both states plus covid-19 situation and Ramzan fasting period starting on 15 April are reasons touted by the trade," independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai tweeted.

Though the southern market has fared far better than the north thanks to Vijay’s Tamil film Master and Telugu offerings such as Uppena that ran to packed houses, Pillai said the slew of small films releasing every weekend were barely generating any buzz. Audiences, too, are no longer as receptive as they used to be of these small films, despite the strong movie-viewing culture in the south. Some of these non-star films could manage 40% occupancies during the weekends pre-covid, but are now notching up only 10%. Further, attention is shifting to state elections now, especially in Tamil Nadu, where for the first time, polls will be held without the two local political stalwarts, M. Karunanidhi and J. Jayalalithaa who died in 2018 and 2016 respectively, leaving an evident void, Pillai added.

First in line to foresee the situation were the makers of Tamil action film Doctor who issued a statement that read: “Owing to the elections, we will be postponing the release to a later, more suitable date. We’re taking this call keeping the best interests of our film, the upcoming elections and most importantly, the fans in mind."

Action drama Sultan, Dhanush-starrer Karnan and Kangana Ranaut’s biographical drama Thalaivi based on the life of Jayalalithaa are all films slated for the period during the elections for now.

Further, in Kerala, the government has still not permitted seating capacity up to 100% even as big-ticket films such as Mammootty’s The Priest release in theatres this week.

“We’re all suffering due to the lack of content. While there are some Bengali films ready for release, they serve a relatively niche audience and we need a big Bollywood blockbuster to see how people are reacting to the idea of coming back to cinemas," said Rudra Prosad Daw, business head, SVF Cinemas that operates theatres in West Bengal.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via