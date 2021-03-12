Film business recovery to be impacted in election-bound, covid-hit states

Though the southern market has fared far better than the north thanks to Vijay’s Tamil film Master and Telugu offerings such as Uppena that ran to packed houses, Pillai said the slew of small films releasing every weekend were barely generating any buzz. Audiences, too, are no longer as receptive as they used to be of these small films, despite the strong movie-viewing culture in the south. Some of these non-star films could manage 40% occupancies during the weekends pre-covid, but are now notching up only 10%. Further, attention is shifting to state elections now, especially in Tamil Nadu, where for the first time, polls will be held without the two local political stalwarts, M. Karunanidhi and J. Jayalalithaa who died in 2018 and 2016 respectively, leaving an evident void, Pillai added.