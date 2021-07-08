Film exhibitors on edge about upcoming releases

Bihar-based cinema owner Vishek Chauhan said multiplex chains may give the film a cold shoulder but independent exhibitors like him will be more than happy to play Bellbottom regardless of its OTT release date. “Movie-going audiences and those at home are completely different and we are not insecure," Chauhan said. He, however, said that even if Delhi and Maharashtra are allowed to open this month, the 27th July release date would be cutting it too close. Also, since cases in Kerala remain high, it may not be a good time even for Marakkar, he said.