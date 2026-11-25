After Mirzapur – The Movie, an adaptation of a web original found success in cinemas, theatrical film franchises are now getting OTT spin-offs. Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment recently launched a thriller version of the Student of the Year franchise, Student Of The Year: After Dark, on JioHotstar. Director Rohit Shetty, meanwhile, made Indian Police Force, based on his cop universe, for Prime Video.
After Mirzapur – The Movie, an adaptation of a web original found success in cinemas, theatrical film franchises are now getting OTT spin-offs. Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment recently launched a thriller version of the Student of the Year franchise, Student Of The Year: After Dark, on JioHotstar. Director Rohit Shetty, meanwhile, made Indian Police Force, based on his cop universe, for Prime Video.
Like Hollywood’s Marvel universe, established entertainment brands can draw audiences. But experts caution that mass-market, theatre-friendly storytelling may not always work for niche, urban viewers online.
“Student of the Year has been around for over a decade, so audiences already know the world and have an association with it. That’s a great starting point, but the real opportunity for us was never to inherit an audience; it was to expand it,” a JioStar spokesperson said in response to Mint’s queries.
“Our goal is to make the franchise bigger, not simply make more of it. We had to ask ourselves what more we could bring to it, and whether there was a story worth telling over an entire season. The challenge, of course, is to extend the universe without diluting the magic of the original,” the person added. An established IP also raises the bar on investment, the person pointed out.
A narrative bridge
“Much like Marvel shifted several connecting storylines onto OTT to build narrative bridges while reserving theatres for mega event culminations, Indian studios can use streaming spin offs to introduce new characters such as Shanaya Kapoor in After Dark and keep audiences invested between tentpole theatrical releases,” said Pooja Shrivastava, global head, data science at primary market research and media services provider Chrome Data Analytics and Media.
With connected TV growing rapidly, consumer perceptions have shifted around where certain genres belong. Audiences increasingly prefer mature themes, gritty blood-and-gore action, edgy thrillers and sexual content in the privacy of their living rooms. Theatrical releases, conversely, are leaning towards communal, larger-than-life spectacles and devotional films, making OTT a natural home for darker, character-driven franchise spin-offs, she added.
Brand, but not blindly
Hemant Kaul, partner and leader, research and insights, BDO India, said a recognised franchise gives a platform a built-in audience and producers another way to monetize its world. But familiarity also sets expectations. A series must give viewers a reason to return while preserving what drew them to the films. If a spin-off disappoints, it could dampen excitement for the next film, Kaul added.
“Film franchises moving to OTT offer a strong opportunity because they start with an audience that already knows and connects with the brand. It can also help keep the franchise relevant between theatrical releases and bring in newer audiences who may discover the brand first through streaming,” said Rajesh Sethi, partner and leader - media, entertainment and sports, PwC India. The challenge is to provide new content with a distinct story and purpose. Too many spin-offs without enough differentiation could make audiences lose interest and weaken the original theatrical brand.
“The risk comes when the franchise is extended simply because the brand is popular, rather than because there is a compelling story to tell. Audiences today have tremendous choice. They aren’t going to watch something indefinitely just because they recognise the title or the characters. Every extension needs to earn their attention,” said Chaaya Baradhwaaj, founder-managing director, BC Web Wise. The real danger isn’t having too many spin-offs. It’s having too many that don’t add anything meaningful to the original franchise, she added.
The cost of scale
Experts say investment in such adaptations often has to be higher than for an average web show. According to Rajat Agrawal, chief operating officer, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, viewers do not compare a franchise show with an average web series; they compare it with the film. If it looks smaller or cheaper, it feels like a downgrade and can hurt the theatrical brand. Indian Police Force reportedly cost ₹110 crore for seven episodes, while a normal OTT original costs ₹25-50 lakh per episode.
“In most cases, the viewer measures it against the film. Scale, cast and production quality have to feel like they belong to the same world, and that costs more than a regular original,” said Kaushik Das, founder and CEO, AAO NXT, an OTT platform. He added, however, that the budget should follow the story, not the brand name. Some extensions need scale, while others work better as intimate, character-led stories made at a sensible cost.
“An established name raises expectations, but it does not automatically justify a bigger budget. Investment should follow the demands of the story, the audience opportunity and the role the series plays within the franchise,” said Jag Chima, co-founder at IPLIX Media & Sarkar.
An action series such as Indian Police Force has visible requirements around stunts, locations and production scale. A character-led extension could deliver strong value through writing and performances at a very different cost.
“I would also challenge the idea that familiar IP removes the need for marketing. Audiences may recognise the name without understanding the new proposition, especially when the cast, tone or genre has changed. Creator partnerships can help communicate that difference, provided they give audiences a meaningful reason to watch.”