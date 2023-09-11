Film Heritage Foundation announces two-day festival to celebrate Dev Anand's birth centenary2 min read 11 Sep 2023, 02:33 PM IST
Film Heritage Foundation to hold a film festival across 30 cities celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of Dev Anand.
The Film Heritage Foundation on Monday announced that a film festival celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of screen icon Dev Anand will be held later this month. The two-day celebration will be conducted on September 3 and 24 across 30 cities and 55 cinema halls all over the country.