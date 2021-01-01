Film industry divided on theatrical screening of OTT films

“The trend of films going directly to OTT platforms (during the pandemic) was an aberration. In India, movies still make 60% of their overall revenues from theatrical releases and the monetization capacity of a film is much higher when it releases in cinemas. So there is an economic rationale for films to release theatrically," Ajay Bijli, chairman and managing director, PVR Ltd had said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit last month. Only big Bollywood films such as Sooryavanshi and ’83 will be an adequate indicator of how ready people are to come back to cinemas, Bijli had added.