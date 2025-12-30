Can films be made on an eight-hour workday? Inside Bollywood’s scheduling rethink

Earlier in 2025, Deepika Padukone sparked a debate after media reports claimed she had included an eight-hour workday clause in the contract for an upcoming film, among other demands, which led to her exit from the project.

The episode has split opinion on the feasibility of an eight-hour workday in the film industry. While some experts argue that it could expedite shoots, help control budgets, and ultimately free more time for post-production and efficiency in release, others point out that shoots are difficult to monitor to such an extent, and hard stops don’t benefit anyone when the crew is already working on tight deadlines.

“Film shoots make for dynamic processes, and timings cannot be set in stone with fixed clock-ins and clock-outs. If they are taking place inside controlled environments like sets, timings can still be managed. But it’s hard to figure everything out if the crew is outdoors,” film producer Shariq Patel said, adding that enforcing set timings is tough.

That said, it is essential for producers to be mindful that nobody, including technicians as well as actors, is overexerting themselves on a set with inordinate delays.

Time is money To be sure, film producers and studio executives agree that time is money on film sets. Restricting shoot hours can often lead to an increase in the number of shoot days and inflate the budget. At the same time, it is important to ensure the crew is prepared enough in advance to not waste funds and equipment, even when there are delays.

“Lighting and make-up often take their own time, and it is difficult to regulate these things. Plus, once timings are set, it might be tough to get joint dates of actors if shoots remain incomplete,” said film producer and distributor Yusuf Shaikh, also founder and chief executive of low-cost theatre chain Janta Cinema.

Film producers note that numerous factors can delay a shoot, including weather conditions, illness, technical issues, and obtaining location permissions, among others. That said, certain scenes that demand night ambience or a very specific time window can be outlined and worked out in advance so that nobody is in for an unpleasant surprise and is well-prepared.

With stronger pre-production and better scheduling tools, it is easy to reduce stress levels for all concerned. Many also feel that, in the long run, if schedules are better streamlined, it will positively impact both budgets and the crew.

“Regulated hours will definitely change budgeting, and not necessarily for the worse… Efficiency doesn't always depend on irregular work hours. If we shorten the daily shift, the number of shoot days will increase, which could mean higher rentals, more crew days, and other added costs. In the short run, producers will feel that pressure. But in the long run, better planning and more efficient production systems can balance this out,” said film producer Anand Pandit.

“A healthier crew means fewer errors, reshoots, and better output. If the whole industry moves towards smarter scheduling, the impact on recoveries can become neutral or even positive. It’s about shifting the culture from working longer to working smarter,” Pandit added.

