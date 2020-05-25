The resumption of film, television and web production may still be some time away but content creators seem to have taken Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for self-reliance seriously in restricting their cast and crew to local Indian talent and shooting entirely in India to plan for the future.

A couple of weeks ago, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun announced his new film Pushpa, a multilingual that he said would be “100% made in India" with the intent to provide employment to Indian film workers. Other filmmakers also cite issues of limited cash flows and paranoia around travelling abroad and agree that shooting in small, contained sets within India seems a feasible option for now.

“As businessmen, we will have to cut costs wherever possible and be more imaginative with our storytelling. Earlier, using a foreign location would make the film look ‘richer’ and more attractive to audiences. We might have to rethink that," said producer Anand Pandit.

Elaborate sets and long shooting schedules also might not be viable financially or from a health point of view, Pandit said.

Mahendra Soni, co-founder of Bengali production house Shree Venkatesh Films (SVF) agreed that no producer would want to take risks till the situation seems under control, even if restrictions on flying abroad are lifted, as countries have their own mandates when it comes to dealing with covid, including film shooting.

“I don’t think such subjects will originate from the writing and ideation team at all for the time being," Soni said. Fortunately for them, an SVF team shooting in South Africa came back just before the lockdown began in March. Their next film, a period drama, is luckily set entirely in India, but requires large outdoor scenes and large numbers of junior artistes. However, the studio is trying to work around that too.

Filmmakers across the board agree that shooting abroad is always more expensive than shooting in India.

The London setting of Varun Dhawan-starrer Street Dancer 3D released this January and its exhaustive use of foreign dancers and crew pushed up its budget to ₹96 crore. Its ₹62 crore domestic box office paled in comparison. Even for films shot in India, foreign technicians have become increasingly common. Hollywood stunt master Kenny Bates designed the action for Saaho last year, while Carlos Catalan was cinematographer on films such as Dil Dhadakne Do.

“Flight, accommodation, and location charges put together, shooting abroad is more expensive," Soni agreed.

“The one challenge with this though will be that escapism is an important part of movie-viewing and films are meant to present a plus version of reality," said Siddharth Anand Kumar, vice-president, films and television, Saregama India, referring to the fact that audiences may miss the larger-than-life aspect of cinema if films are shot only in India and talk about everyday issues.

