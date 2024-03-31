Industry
Film industry had a muted Jan-March, as star vehicles play truant
Summary
- By contrast, in January-March of 2023, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan was a blockbuster success, becoming the first Hindi language film to cross the ₹500-crore mark at the domestic box office
- Two Tamil films - Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith-starrer Thunivu - were also big hits, each earning over ₹170 crore
New Delhi: Films released across languages fared poorly at the Indian box office in January-March, hurt by an absence of star-studded movies, with only a handful of titles managing to pull audiences to the theatres.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more