Film industry had a muted Jan-March, as star vehicles play truant

Conceding that no film so far has managed to match the euphoria of last year, independent exhibitor (single screen owner) Vishek Chauhan said the disappointment also arises from the fact that ₹500 crore is now the new benchmark. “It will be good news if theatres can manage to break even this quarter," he said. The other cause of concern is the dip in Hollywood box office, particularly the performance of superhero films and those belonging to the Marvel universe that continue to see diminishing returns, Chauhan added.