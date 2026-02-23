More movies in the making, but fewer screens to go around
Lata Jha 4 min read 23 Feb 2026, 01:06 pm IST
The Indian media sector is experiencing a surge in deals and is enhancing output for mid-budget films. However, limited screens and uneven distribution hinder their theatrical success.
A flurry of strategic deals in India’s film production business is set to swell the pipeline of small and mid-budget movies, even as structural constraints in theatrical releases raise questions about where those films will ultimately play.
