Movies bear the cross for stars talking politics

“Things have flared up right now, and we fear more films will face the heat as their theatrical release nears. All producers know certain actors want to remain in the good books of the government. They’re free to take the stand they wish but unfortunately, that impacts the business of the film," said a film producer on condition of anonymity. While Hollywood often enforces contracts on what actors can say or do, in India, it is the stars who call the shots, the person said.