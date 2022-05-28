Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Film Mr. India producer falls prey to cyber fraud; loses 3.82 lakh

Film Mr. India producer falls prey to cyber fraud; loses 3.82 lakh

Cyber fraud: Film producer Boney Kapoor recently fell prey to a cyber fraud, where a miscreant managed to leak his credit card details and transferred 3.82 lakh from his bank account
1 min read . 10:01 AM ISTLivemint

  • The fraudster used the credit card to carry out five online transactions on February 9 by obtaining Boney Kapoor's details and password

Veteran Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor recently fell prey to a cyber fraud, where a miscreant managed to leak his credit card details and transferred 3.82 lakh from his bank account.

The 66-year-old producer has filed a complaint at Amboli police station.

The fraudster used the credit card to carry out five online transactions on February 9 by obtaining Kapoor's details and password.

Kapoor found out about the fraud when an executive from his bank called up for a credit card bill payment on March 30. He took up the issue with the bank and later filed a complaint.

The producer told the police that neither anyone asked for his credit card details nor did he receive any phone call regarding this. Police officials suspected that someone had obtained the data while Kapoor was using the card.

The Amboli police have registered the FIR under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and 66 C of the Information Technology Act.

Kapoor has produced numerous super-hit Hindi films such as Mr.India, HUm Paach, Woh Saath Din, Wanted and many more. He is a husband of late Bollywood actress Sridevi, and the he has two daughters--Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.