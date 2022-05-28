Film Mr. India producer falls prey to cyber fraud; loses 3.82 lakh

Film Mr. India producer falls prey to cyber fraud; loses ₹3.82 lakh1 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Veteran Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor recently fell prey to a cyber fraud, where a miscreant managed to leak his credit card details and transferred ₹3.82 lakh from his bank account.
The 66-year-old producer has filed a complaint at Amboli police station.
The fraudster used the credit card to carry out five online transactions on February 9 by obtaining Kapoor's details and password.
Kapoor found out about the fraud when an executive from his bank called up for a credit card bill payment on March 30. He took up the issue with the bank and later filed a complaint.
The producer told the police that neither anyone asked for his credit card details nor did he receive any phone call regarding this. Police officials suspected that someone had obtained the data while Kapoor was using the card.
The Amboli police have registered the FIR under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and 66 C of the Information Technology Act.
Kapoor has produced numerous super-hit Hindi films such as Mr.India, HUm Paach, Woh Saath Din, Wanted and many more. He is a husband of late Bollywood actress Sridevi, and the he has two daughters--Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.