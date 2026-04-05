Artists turn label owners, hunt for the right note

In a statement to announce the launch of Albuquerque Records, Ravichander had described it as an important step for himself both creatively and strategically. “Before films, I was deeply invested in independent music, and this label gives me a home for both my film and non-film work, while also supporting new, talented artists who deserve to be seen and heard," he had said. "We want to build a strong catalogue, introduce original voices, and fuel a brand that pushes the regional POP culture forward. To begin with, select original soundtrack projects of mine will be released under the label, along with all my POP music.”