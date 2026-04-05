A long-established trend in the West—led by music giants such as Madonna and Jay-Z—is now finding its rhythm in India. The country's film music artists are stepping beyond the studio to launch their own labels in search of greater control and new revenue streams. Turning that ambition into a scalable business, however, remains far from easy.
Artists turn label owners, hunt for the right note
SummaryAnirudh Ravichander’s move to launch his own music label reflects a wider shift, as more artists seek control and new revenue streams. But success goes beyond music, requiring them to handle marketing, contracts and distribution in a highly competitive market.
A long-established trend in the West—led by music giants such as Madonna and Jay-Z—is now finding its rhythm in India. The country's film music artists are stepping beyond the studio to launch their own labels in search of greater control and new revenue streams. Turning that ambition into a scalable business, however, remains far from easy.
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