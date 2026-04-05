Artists turn label owners, hunt for the right note

Lata Jha
4 min read5 Apr 2026, 06:50 PM IST
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South Indian film composer and performer Anirudh Ravichander announced the launch of Albuquerque Records, an artist-owned music label recently.
Summary
Anirudh Ravichander’s move to launch his own music label reflects a wider shift, as more artists seek control and new revenue streams. But success goes beyond music, requiring them to handle marketing, contracts and distribution in a highly competitive market.

A long-established trend in the West—led by music giants such as Madonna and Jay-Z—is now finding its rhythm in India. The country's film music artists are stepping beyond the studio to launch their own labels in search of greater control and new revenue streams. Turning that ambition into a scalable business, however, remains far from easy.

South Indian film composer and performer Anirudh Ravichander recently announced launch of Albuquerque Records, an artist-owned music label.

Over the past three-four years, composer duo Salim-Sulaiman and singer Arijit Singh have also taken this path. According to industry experts, while there is buzz around the launch of such labels, they haven't so far managed to compete with traditional players in terms of either catalogue depth or consistent output. That said, some artists have also partnered with bigger players for distribution—Ravichander announced a deal with Universal Music India.

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Competing at scale with entrenched players is challenging for these artists' labels due to distribution power, catalogue depth and marketing muscle of the major incumbents.

“India is now one of the fastest-growing music markets globally, with the recorded music industry crossing 3,000 crore in annual revenues and digital contributing over 60%," said Vitasta Kaul, chief marketing officer, Hoopr, a music licensing platform. "However, per-stream payouts remain among the lowest globally, often fetching a few paise per stream. This pushes artists to seek ownership and control through their own labels, enabling them to monetize across sync, brands, live IP (intellectual property), and global platforms rather than relying solely on streaming royalties.”

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In a statement to announce the launch of Albuquerque Records, Ravichander had described it as an important step for himself both creatively and strategically. “Before films, I was deeply invested in independent music, and this label gives me a home for both my film and non-film work, while also supporting new, talented artists who deserve to be seen and heard," he had said. "We want to build a strong catalogue, introduce original voices, and fuel a brand that pushes the regional POP culture forward. To begin with, select original soundtrack projects of mine will be released under the label, along with all my POP music.”

Artists today operate like small creative businesses by releasing music, content, and collaborations, and a personal label simply formalizes that ecosystem, agreed Uday Singh Gauri, chief executive at Dharma Collab Artists Agency. “There is a decentralization in the industry and it's giving space to diverse voices and genres. There’s also a growing emphasis on ensuring the music and the live experience speak the same language. When that alignment happens, it deepens audience connection and, in turn, strengthens the label’s foundation,” Gauri said.

It can go off key

Setting up a label is only the starting point, turning it into a sustainable business is where the real effort lies, according to industry experts. If the catalogue is limited to one artist, revenue will come in but it won’t scale meaningfully.

To monetize, founder artists need consistent output, stronger marketing, and a roster that goes beyond their own music. Moreover, expanding beyond one’s own music means taking on roles that go beyond creativity.

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According to Vivek Raina, managing director of Believe India, a global digital music company, the real difference lies in the setup required to build a larger ecosystem for talent development. Traditional or existing labels have been doing this for decades. The expertise is established, the ecosystem is larger, and they operate with structured processes, in-house capabilities, and long-standing partnerships across publishing, marketing, live, and brand alliances. This makes execution more seamless.

“New labels have to learn, unlearn, and identify what works for their specific segment. It is a process of trial and error, often with a heavier reliance on marketing in the early stages while systems, partnerships, and support structures are being built in alignment with a long-term vision,” Raina said. Strategic partnerships, therefore, become important, especially for artist-led labels looking to bridge the infrastructure gap while retaining ownership and creative direction, he pointed out.

“You move from being a creator to being A&R (artists and repertoire), marketer, and operator. It demands time, infrastructure, upfront investment, marketing and distribution costs and most importantly, a lot of patience. The long-term value of a catalogue is significant, but it doesn’t happen overnight. A label really grows when it’s approached with consistency and a clear business mindset, not just creative enthusiasm,” Gauri agreed.

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