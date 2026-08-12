Film leaks are rising, but are they really hurting box office collections?

Lata Jha
4 min read12 Aug 2026, 11:22 AM IST
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Star power remains a crucial buffer against piracy. Large fan bases can create strong opening-day demand and encourage audiences to watch films in cinemas despite leaks.
Summary
Vijay's Jana Nayagan grossed over 220 crore despite pre-release piracy. While leaks pose a challenge, experts contend they may not affect blockbuster films significantly, as audience reaction and movie quality ultimately drive box office outcomes.

Tamil actor and newly elected chief minister Vijay has seen box office success with his latest film Jana Nayagan, which grossed over 50 crore on its opening day and had made over 220 crore at last count. While this would ordinarily be considered unusual for a film leaked online weeks before release, entertainment industry experts point out that scenes from Pushpa 2: The Rule were also leaked online hours after its theatrical release. Yet, the Hindi version alone ended up with over 830 crore in box office collections.

More recently, Hollywood horror film Obsession faced unauthorized leaks and piracy distribution across illicit torrent and streaming networks following its theatrical rollout and subsequent regional censorship controversies, netting over 85 crore in India at last count.

This suggests that while leaks are a major concern, they do not necessarily determine a film’s commercial outcome. Poor-quality prints can limit their impact, while watching a film in a theatre offers a very different experience from viewing an illegal digital copy. However, some argue this may hold true mainly for big-budget, star-led films or those with strong word-of-mouth. Trade experts typically assess the impact of a leak based on the film’s scale, buzz and eventual box-office performance.

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A costly problem

Video piracy remains rampant in India, costing the industry a staggering 22,400 crore annually, according to a report released by EY and the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). Of this, 13,700 crore in losses stem from pirated movie theatre content, while 8,700 crore is attributed to illegally accessed OTT content.

Streaming remains the primary source of pirated content, accounting for 63% of the total, followed by mobile apps at 16%, with social media and torrent platforms contributing another 21%.

“Whether it is a big-star film or a small independent one, a leak is never good news. It chips away at the curiosity and excitement that build before a release,” film producer Anand Pandit said, adding, however, that a leak is only one part of the story.

The audience test

The real test, Pandit said, begins after the first few shows.

“A leak alone rarely determines a film's fate. Once the first shows are over, the conversation shifts to audience response. There have been films that started slowly and gathered momentum over the following days, just as there have been big releases that couldn't sustain interest despite strong marketing. Ultimately, a theatrical run is shaped by how people respond after they've watched the film, not simply by what happens before release,” Pandit added.

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Rohit Dalmia, chairman and managing director, CineNow, an entertainment financing platform, said there could be an overlap between audiences watching a film online and in theatres, but the motivations differ. “Piracy largely serves immediate or price-sensitive consumption, while cinemas offer spectacle, sound, community and fandom. For major event films, the theatrical experience remains a distinct product that an online copy cannot fully replace,” Dalmia added.

Star power matters

To be sure, many feel big stars such as Vijay or Allu Arjun command large enough followings to entice people to cinemas even if portions of their films are available online. That can ensure a strong opening, allowing the film to build from there.

Over two decades, Vijay has consistently topped the box office in gross and share, and an entire generation of fans has grown up on his films. Shahir Muneer, founder and CEO, Divo, a south Indian digital media and music company, said Jana Nayagan carried the added emotional weight of being his last theatrical outing for fans.

“Given that combination, sustained star power, a farewell-film sentiment, and a fan base actively boycotting the pirated version, the film crossing 100 crore was less a surprise and more a natural outcome,” Muneer explained.

Sameer Munshi, chief operating officer, Miraj Entertainment Ltd, agreed that piracy and unauthorized leaks are certainly a concern for the entire film industry, but they do not necessarily determine a film’s commercial outcome.

“Theatrical performance is influenced by many factors, including the strength of the content, audience sentiment, word-of-mouth, star appeal and the overall experience that a film offers in cinemas,” Munshi said.

“We have seen films across Hindi and South Indian cinema continue to perform strongly despite piracy-related challenges. While big-star films naturally benefit from their event value and strong opening-day pull, a good film with positive audience response can also build momentum through word-of-mouth and sustain its theatrical run. Ultimately, audiences make the decision to visit cinemas based on the experience they expect from a film. When the content connects and the theatrical experience is compelling, piracy does not necessarily prevent audiences from coming to cinemas,” Munshi added.

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Leaks remain vulnerable

That said, many point out that piracy has been an industry-wide challenge for years. It continues because a film passes through multiple hands before release, from post-production and censorship to digital distribution, and a single breach can expose the entire project.

Leaks can also originate from illegal recordings inside theatres, making the problem even harder to control.

Vaibhav Modi, writer, producer and lyricist, said the impact of piracy also depends on the genre and the level of anticipation a film manages to generate.

“So one can safely say that it's the co-relation between a big film's (or one with a big star) ability to do immediate damage control that makes it immune. The same would probably not be true about a smaller film,” Modi added.

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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