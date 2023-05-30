Producer Vashu Bhagnani forays into animation1 min read 30 May 2023, 10:42 AM IST
The company that will announce a line-up of projects soon, believes in creating and developing world-class animation content to entertain and also offer an enriching experience to the audience, it said in a statement.
Film producer Vashu Bhagnani known for hits like Hero No. 1 (1997), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai (2001), Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2002), Bell Bottom (2021), Cuttputli (2022), and others, has announced a foray into animation, with DB Films and Animation. The company that will announce a line-up of projects soon, believes in creating and developing world-class animation content to entertain and also offer an enriching experience to the audience, it said in a statement.
