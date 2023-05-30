Film producer Vashu Bhagnani known for hits like Hero No. 1 (1997), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai (2001), Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2002), Bell Bottom (2021), Cuttputli (2022), and others, has announced a foray into animation, with DB Films and Animation. The company that will announce a line-up of projects soon, believes in creating and developing world-class animation content to entertain and also offer an enriching experience to the audience, it said in a statement.

DB Films and Animation aims to create entertainment content for families across the world, focusing on animation, edutainment, production, distribution, digital media exploitation, licensing and merchandising, gaming, AR/VR (artificial reality/virtual reality) and other emerging technologies. The firm’s studio is located in the UK.

Bhagnani said the idea to venture into the animation industry came to him given that there is a huge gap in current production and consumption patterns. Content according to him is not doing justice to the significant potential that Indian heritage, culture, and history have in the international market.

The company plans to leverage the power of animation, including the style of anime, which originated in Japan and has gained popularity worldwide, to create engaging content that can inspire and motivate children and adults alike. Anime offers a distinct visual and narrative style that can resonate with a global audience. “Whether it’s a hand-drawn masterpiece of the past or a modern CGI film, the art of animation has been charming us with captivating characters, stories, and worlds for nearly a century," Bhagnani said in a statement. “DB Films & Animation was founded for taking unique untold stories to the world, which are otherwise difficult to show in live action," he added.