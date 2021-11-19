The re-opening of cinemas in the country has not spelled the end of troubles for Bollywood producers and theatre owners who are now sparring over sharing film box office revenue.

This first came to light when exhibition chains delayed opening advance bookings for Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi as they were negotiating revenue share deal with the film's producers.

Top studios are now asking exhibitors for a 60% share of revenue in the initial weeks of a film's release as uncertainty looms over whether audiences will return to cinemas in large numbers. Cinemas, on the other hand, argue that they are bleeding and deserve some respite. In pre-covid times, this revenue was equal at 50:50 between theatre owners and producers at least for the opening week.

Delays in allowing advance bookings, as was the case during Diwali weekend when multiplexes opened advances only the night before release, lead to 5-10% dent in business of the opening day, said trade experts. There is an urgent need to find a balance between interests of both parties, they added.

Independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai said revenue sharing is emerging as a major cause of concern with the one big difference post covid being that theatres can no longer dictate terms or lord over producers. While leeway has anyway been given to the first batch of releases in theatres, media experts said the terms are not likely to remain as stringent by cinemas in the long term.

“We’re cognizant of the fact that we’re restarting the machinery after a year-and-a-half and it will take some time for the bits and pieces to be oiled up to ensure smooth business. The idea is to find a sweet spot that is a win -win for both producers and theatre owners," Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, joint managing director, PVR Ltd said. While the multiplex chain would ideally want things to go back to the way they were pre-pandemic, Bijli said they’re currently having individual conversations with each studio.

Rajendar Singh Jyala, chief programming officer at INOX Leisure Ltd claimed only the first few morning shows for Sooryavanshi were impacted by the delay in starting of advances and that going forward, all bookings will start on time. Exhibitors like them, Jyala added, were negotiating terms based on seating capacities in individual states. If a state was still operating at 50% capacity, producers were being given a higher share of revenue while those with 100% capacity will bring in same terms as before.

Reliance Entertainment, co-producers of Sooryavanshi, did not respond to Mint’s queries on revenue-sharing arrangements with multiplexes.

“It’s essentially a question of who blinks first," Yusuf Shaikh, business head, feature films at production and distribution company Percept Pictures said, adding that the arm-twisting tactics don’t work with Tamil and Telugu film producers for whom revenue terms are non-negotiable. The Hindi film industry is far more fragmented, and while some may put up a fight, others often agree to terms to be able to release their film.

“These are healthy negotiations, not disagreements. The producers of Sooryavanshi held their film back for the cinemas instead of taking the OTT route… they would also negotiate richer share terms given the risk they would carry, if audiences stayed away. Both cinema owners and producers are delighted that after a very long and difficult spell, Diwali has brought back audiences. They will continue to hope that doesn’t change," independent producer Amar Butala said.

