Film producers rope in music labels as partners to cut cost of using retro songs
Summary
- Instead of paying an upfront fee to the label that owns the original song, it is brought on board as the official music partner for the film, gaining rights to the entire soundtrack. This cuts the producer's costs and adds a new album to the label's library.
Film producers looking to acquire the rights to retro songs to include in their projects as reboots or remixes have found a way to cut the bourgeoning costs of these acquisitions, which range from ₹3 crore to ₹5 crore, depending on the track’s popularity.