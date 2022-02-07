Film producers take to market research to test project viability

There are new matrix to measure success of a film other than box office. “For example, whether a movie or show is trending, or if the content is meme or Reel worthy," said Phise. As more platforms emerge and more content is produced, it’s difficult to stand out. “Producers are not just competing with other films and TV shows, but with every trending topic, comment thread, YouTube video and Instagram reel," Phise said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}