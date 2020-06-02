Film producers, theatre owners meet I&B minister Prakash Javadekar

A statement from the ministry said that Javadekar believes that relief currently sought by the industry is more to do with financial exemptions such as salary subsidy, interest free loans for three years, exemption on taxes and duties, waiver of minimum demand charges on electricity and electricity at industrial rates etc. Javadekar has assured movie industry representatives that the issues will be taken up with concerned ministries for necessary action. The minister has taken note of the fact that India has over 9,500 screens generating nearly ₹30 crore per day by way of sale of tickets of cinema halls alone.