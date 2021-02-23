Film producers worry about box office as stars get embroiled in controversies

NEW DELHI : Bollywood producers are apprehensive of their lead stars taking sides through public statements on controversial issues such as the ongoing farmer’s protests and expect adverse impact on their box office draw as films begin to hit the big screen.

Trade experts say those standing by the government have alienated certain audiences, for instance, the makers of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming sports film Dhaakad are already fearing boycott in Maharashtra and some north Indian states, all key business territories, given the actor’s comments around Mumbai city and its police. Films featuring Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgan, who are also seen as taking sides, could also see a dent in their business, they add.

Also Read | India Inc gears up to go back to office

Delhi, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh contribute almost 60% of the Hindi box office and are key to the recovery of big-budget Hindi films.

“Of course, producers are anxious at this point. While having an opinion or subscribing to an ideology is an individual actor’s prerogative, general audiences who look up to them will be aggrieved when sentiments are running so strong," said a media and entertainment industry analyst requesting anonymity.

For example, Rajinikanth’s action drama Kaala had registered lacklustre opening collections in 2018 when the actor had caused a stir in Tamil Nadu by describing anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi as “anti-social elements". That hurt Tamil sentiments, trade experts had pointed out, affecting the film’s prospects not just domestically but even in overseas territories where there is a significant Tamil population. The 2017 release of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, had also run into trouble in Karnataka over veteran actor Sathyaraj’s remarks in 2008 (that had surfaced close to the film’s release) on the sharing of the Cauvery river waters.

Uma Vangal, filmmaker and professor at the L.V. Prasad Film and TV Academy said depending upon the issue and its relevance to a particular region, there can be backlash.

Producers of Dhaakad did not respond to Mint’s queries on whether they were fearing any adverse reactions to the film.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, vice-president, films and television, Saregama India that owns boutique studio Yoodlee Films pointed out that stars are essentially brands that have currency for producers in terms of box office, revenue from OTT (over-the-top) platforms or just plain attention to their projects.

“Producers who invest in stars do bear the brunt (of them voicing opinions and courting controversies). Stars who are engaged in larger business deals such as films should stay away from voicing their opinion because it’s unfair to other people involved in the project," Kumar said. Instead of forcing contracts on cast and crew, he added that as a producer he would prefer to work with people who already come with this understanding. Apart from box office revenue, such controversies can also result in OTT platforms turning wary of films featuring such stars who could alienate audiences.

Standing against the government, on the other hand, could also affect film releases as happened with Tamil star Vijay. A film trade analyst said on condition of anonymity that in 2013, the tagline of Vijay’s film Thalaivaa, ‘Time to Lead’ had offended the AIADMK government that banned it in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Not wanting to choose between the central and state governments is the reason most south Indian stars have stayed mum on recent controversies.

Narayan Devanathan, CEO, Dentsu Solutions, India said the clash between freedom of expression and line of offence is a dangerous one. “It is likely that actors will look to lie low, kow-tow to the official line and hope things blow over and change for the better in a few years’ time. And in the meantime, keep their political views and their commercial interests as distant from each other as possible, at least publicly," Devanathan added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via