The case of Akhanda 2: How film releases can be hostage to legal tangles
Akhanda 2's delay due to a court order underscores the impact of legal disputes on film releases. Experts advocate for proactive legal strategies and robust contracts to minimize disruptions and financial losses in the industry.
In India’s film industry, where timing drives both buzz and box-office, a single last-minute court order can upend an entire release cycle—an industry-wide risk underscored by the recent case of Akhanda 2. The last-minute postponement of Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s action adventure film earlier this month, after a Madras High Court order put a stay on its screening following an appeal filed by Eros International Media Ltd, proves that theatrical films continue to fall prey to delays arising from prolonged legal disputes.