Why India's film industry needs a dedicated set safety law

The recent death of a worker after he suffered an electric shock on the sets of romantic drama Love & War has once again brought the spotlight on safety standards in India's film industry, with legal experts pointing out that the country still lacks a dedicated Film Set Safety Act.
Film shoots are currently governed by a patchwork of general criminal law, labour and fire safety laws, municipal regulations, and conditions attached to shooting permits. Depending on the circumstances, responsibility may extend to the producer, production company, line producer, contractors, safety personnel and, in appropriate cases, even the director, if there is evidence linking their conduct to the safety lapse.
Experts say the industry now needs to move from reactive compensation to preventive compliance. Every production involving hazardous activities should have mandatory written risk assessments, certified safety professionals, emergency medical protocols, documented safety briefings, adequate insurance coverage, and independent compliance audits before high-risk scenes are executed.