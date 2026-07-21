Why India's film industry needs a dedicated set safety law

Lata Jha
3 min read21 Jul 2026, 12:38 PM IST
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Every production involving hazardous activities should have mandatory written risk assessments, certified safety professionals and emergency medical protocols.
Summary
The death of a worker on the Love & War set has revived demands for a dedicated film safety law as experts push for mandatory audits, risk assessments and stronger accountability.

The recent death of a worker after he suffered an electric shock on the sets of romantic drama Love & War has once again brought the spotlight on safety standards in India's film industry, with legal experts pointing out that the country still lacks a dedicated Film Set Safety Act.

Film shoots are currently governed by a patchwork of general criminal law, labour and fire safety laws, municipal regulations, and conditions attached to shooting permits. Depending on the circumstances, responsibility may extend to the producer, production company, line producer, contractors, safety personnel and, in appropriate cases, even the director, if there is evidence linking their conduct to the safety lapse.

Experts say the industry now needs to move from reactive compensation to preventive compliance. Every production involving hazardous activities should have mandatory written risk assessments, certified safety professionals, emergency medical protocols, documented safety briefings, adequate insurance coverage, and independent compliance audits before high-risk scenes are executed.

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"India does not have a dedicated Film Set Safety Act. In cases involving an on-set death or damage, producers and project owners typically argue that safety was entrusted to qualified third-party agencies and that all necessary precautions and permits were in place. In other words, the incident was a tragic accident rather than the result of negligence," said Aishwarya Kaushiq, partner at BTG Advaya.

Common hazards

The Indian entertainment industry has evolved rapidly in terms of production value, but legal compliance on safety standards has not kept pace, agreed Sonam Chandwani, managing partner, KS Legal & Associates.

The most common hazards on film sets arise during action sequences, construction of temporary sets, electrical installations, pyrotechnics, crowd management, and prolonged working hours leading to fatigue.

Many accidents are not merely unfortunate events but are often the consequence of inadequate risk assessment, absence of qualified safety supervisors, or failure to enforce standard operating procedures, Chandwani added.

Who is liable?

Where a serious injury or fatality occurs, liability is rarely confined to one individual.

Depending on the facts, criminal and civil responsibility may extend to the producer, production house, line producer, contractor, stunt coordinator, safety officer, or any person entrusted with operational control who failed to discharge a legal duty of care.

If negligence is established, offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to causing death or grievous hurt by negligent acts may arise. Where labour welfare obligations or contractual safety obligations have been ignored, additional statutory consequences may also follow.

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The law examines who had control over the activity, whether foreseeable risks existed, and whether reasonable precautions were deliberately ignored.

To be sure, legal remedies in such cases include both civil and criminal action.

Germaine Pereira, partner at Solomon & Co, said a seriously injured artist or crew member—or the legal heirs of a deceased worker—can pursue a civil suit for damages against the production company, stunt contractor, studio owner and others by arguing negligence or strict liability.

In several cases, police have registered FIRs naming directors, producers and stunt managers as accused for negligence causing death or injury.

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Prevention first

The larger lesson, however, is that accountability cannot begin only after a tragedy.

The industry must prioritize robust safety protocols, independent safety supervision, proper risk assessments, reasonable working hours and regular safety audits. Workplace safety is not merely a best practice; it is a legal and ethical responsibility, according to Ketan Mukhija, partner and co-head, PE (private equity) and VC (venture capital), Kochhar & Co.

"There should be clear and non-negotiable emphasis on safety protocols. Whether it is safety gear for stuntmen, standardized safety guidelines during action sequences or crowd scenes, we cannot afford to overlook any detail. There should always be a medical team on hand and inspectors who carry out daily checks of equipment, heavy machinery, wiring, and structural stability before any shooting begins," film producer Anand Pandit said.

A comprehensive group insurance policy can also make every member of the cast and crew feel valued and safe, Pandit added.

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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