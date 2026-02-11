Bollywood's new script: Stars gamble on niche OTT platforms, seeking control and IP ownership
Niche celebrity-backed streaming services leverage personal brand equity for lower customer acquisition costs and direct audience engagement. While running a platform demands more than performance, these ventures offer a significant upside for IP ownership.
Movie stars and celebrities are among those investing in emerging streaming services—both audio and video—even though an abundance of such platforms makes it a risky proposition. Actor Rana Daggubati has invested in a regional OTT called Chai Shots, while Pankaj Tripathi had earlier joined audio service Velvet as co-founder.