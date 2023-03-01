Film studios rethink marketing strategies
Recent hits like Pathaan and Drishyam 2 have gone easy on traditional marketing. There has been a paradigm shift especially after covid. Prior to the pandemic, it was about the perception of the film and now it’s about the positioning of the film
New Delhi: Film studios and production houses say it might be time to junk older marketing strategies, given that recent hits like Pathaan and Drishyam 2 went easy on traditional publicity, with hardly any media interactions and public appearances.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×