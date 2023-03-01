Film studios rethink marketing strategies

Digital media is now a strong part of film marketing strategies and filmmakers are expanding to trending and innovative ideation of content rather than taking just the conventional route, said Mitesh Kothari, co-founder and chief creative officer at digital agency White Rivers Media. “With the steep rise in OTT, many brands are leveraging influencers not just for advertising, but also to be part of the film or create content around it to better connect with the audience," Kothari said adding that the agency’s campaign for the movie Anek used AI that enabled lead star Ayushmann Khurrana to personally interact with those who bought the tickets for the movie to provide a unique experience for the consumers.