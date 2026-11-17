As audiences pay less attention to polished, formal advertising, movie studios and streaming platforms are turning to fan communities to build awareness around films and shows. The approach ranges from genuinely organic fan reactions to coordinated campaigns involving seeded and paid content.
In some cases, studios and platforms give fan pages early access, screeners, poster kits or set visits, allowing them to respond in their own voice. Others commission content that looks like fandom but should carry a paid-partnership disclosure. Some accounts receive merchandise, premiere invitations or early access in exchange for coverage, while established pages charge per deliverable. Larger campaigns bundle several pages into a coordinated push involving 30 to 100 accounts.