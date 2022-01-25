Film theatres lose out on Republic Day business

Vishal Sawhney, chief executive officer, Carnival Cinemas said while only the regional films trickling in have kept content flowing over the past few weeks, there is hope that restrictions will be eased by the end of January. “Republic Day has been a fantastic weekend for us in the past and we obviously don’t expect to see those numbers this year. But as cases decline and SOPs come in, we hope a bigger line-up will resume in theatres by February," Sawhney said.