NEW DELHI: Bengali filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta, known for National Award-winning movies such as Bagh Bahadur, Charachar, Lal Darja, Mondo Meyer Upakhyan, and Kaalpurush, passed away at the age of 77, on Thursday after a prolonged battle with kidney ailments.

Over the years, Dasgupta had also published several works of poetry including Govir Araley, Coffin Kimba Suitcase, Himjog, Chhaata Kahini, Roboter Gaan, Sreshtha Kabita, and Bhomboler Ascharya Kahini O Ananya Kabita.

Having started his career as a lecturer of economics in Kolkata, Dasgupta turned to filmmaking in 1976, disenchanted by what he perceived as the gap between the economic theory he taught and socio-political reality. He initially made a 10-minute documentary in 1968 titled The Continent of Love; moving on to his first full-length feature film, Dooratwa (Distance) in 1978.

Five of his films won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film, Bagh Bahadur (1989), Charachar (1993), Lal Darja (1997), Mondo Meyer Upakhyan (2002) and Kaalpurush (2008), while Dooratwa (1978) and Tahader Katha (1993) won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Bengali.

As a director, he won National Film Award for Best Direction twice, for Uttara (2000) and Swapner Din (2005). Dasgupta had also earned nominations and wins at international festivals in Venice, Berlin, and Locarno. The covid-19 pandemic had prevented him from shooting his next feature film with actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, with whom he worked in Tope (2016) and Urojahaj (2019). His last feature film remains the latter released in 2018.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his grief. “Anguished by the demise of Shri Buddhadeb Dasgupta. His diverse works struck a chord with all sections of society. He was also an eminent thinker and poet. My thoughts are with his family and several admirers in this time of grief. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said through his works, Dasgupta infused lyricism into the language of cinema. “His death comes as a great loss for the film fraternity. Condolences to his family, colleagues and admirers," she tweeted.

