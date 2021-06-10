Filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta passes away

As a director, he won National Film Award for Best Direction twice, for Uttara (2000) and Swapner Din (2005). Dasgupta had also earned nominations and wins at international festivals in Venice, Berlin, and Locarno. The covid-19 pandemic had prevented him from shooting his next feature film with actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, with whom he worked in Tope (2016) and Urojahaj (2019). His last feature film remains the latter released in 2018.