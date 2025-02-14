Cinema audiences may get some relief from the post-covid box office success of action films such as Pathaan , Jawan , RRR , Animal and Kalki 2898 AD . Some filmmakers and the younger crop of stars recognise that there’s been an overkill of the genre and are going back to light comedies and romantic dramas.

The announcement of Param Sundari, a film starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jahnvi Kapoor to be produced by Maddock Films and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Karan Johar’s movie with Kartik Aaryan, comes when such genres have not been seen as entirely theatrical friendly.

Even in Telugu cinema, strongly associated with high-octane blockbusters and hypermasculine protagonists, there is a resurgence of family dramas.

Experts said there is a need for diversity in cinematic offerings, and romance and comedy appeal to the younger demographic, as proven by the success of re-released films such as Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani and Sanam Teri Kasam.

“If cinema becomes one-dimensional, it could end up keeping people away from theatres," said Rahul Puri, managing director of Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas. “There is an understanding that actors need to diversify and studios too cannot be known for any one genre… we cannot attract the same audiences over and over again so we need to attract different people in different months to keep the box office growing."

Recent romantic comedies and dramas such as Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (which raked in ₹153.6 crore) and Satyaprem Ki Katha ( ₹77.55 crore) haven’t really matched action spectacles such as Jawan ( ₹643.87 crore) and Animal ( ₹556.36 crore). However, there is hope from the success of re-released older romantic dramas including Rockstar and Laila Majnu.

Inherent strength

Independent exhibitor Vishek Chauhan pointed out that light comedies and romantic dramas have anyway always been Bollywood’s strength, and it makes sense to do what it knows well instead of constantly aping the success of southern films such as Pushpa 2 or RRR.

According to a report by media consulting firm Ormax, Telugu stars tend to play more intense and macho roles in mainstream films today. However, Telugu film Sankranthiki Vasthunam broke this pattern with a star like Venkatesh actively delivering comedy. Sankranthiki Vasthunam emerged as a major hit with a domestic gross of ₹228 crore.

A recent survey showed that among three Sankranthi festival releases in Telugu this year, Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj were watched by people of the same age group – typically friends and siblings – mirroring the benchmarks, whereas Sankranthiki Vasthunam was a significant outlier, with 61% family accompaniment.

“The film’s success highlights the sustained appeal of family-oriented comedies in Telugu cinema, even as action and mythological spectacles have dominated the box office in recent times. The film’s reception suggests that broad-based humour, rooted in familiar family milieu, continues to draw audiences, particularly during the festive season," Ormax added.

Experts emphasized that content reigns supreme in any genre and every category has its share of hits and misses. Devang Sampat, managing director of Cinepolis India, pointed out that action-heavy films Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Yodha and Fighter underperformed. Similarly, while romantic comedies Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Premalu and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya were successful, Shehzada and Bad Newz underperformed.

“Post-covid, action films have dominated the box office due to their larger-than-life appeal and ability to provide an immersive experience that audiences missed during the pandemic," said Kamal Gianchandani, chief business planning and strategy at PVR INOX Ltd. “Actors are always open to experimenting with genres. If a script resonates with them and they believe in its potential, they pursue it, regardless of genre."