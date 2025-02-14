Next change: Filmmakers, young stars veer away from action spectacles despite proven success
SummaryWhile action films thrive post-covid, there's a growing recognition of the need for diverse genres, including light comedies and romantic dramas. Recent successes in such films suggest an enduring audience appeal, particularly for family-oriented content in both Bollywood and Telugu cinema.
Cinema audiences may get some relief from the post-covid box office success of action films such as Pathaan, Jawan, RRR, Animal and Kalki 2898 AD. Some filmmakers and the younger crop of stars recognise that there’s been an overkill of the genre and are going back to light comedies and romantic dramas.