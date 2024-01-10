Film-makers bank on sequels as original content disappoints
Hits in Hindi and southern languages have primarily been films from established franchises, emphasizing the importance of brand and recall value.
New Delhi: A list of the most anticipated Indian movies scheduled for theatrical release in 2024, according to IMDb, an online movie database, includes five titles that are either sequels or belong to established franchises—Pushpa: The Rule-Part 2, Welcome to the Jungle, Singham Again, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Indian 2.