Small-scale films rely on star kids as Bollywood faces box office struggles
SummaryMid to small-budget films are struggling at the box office, leading filmmakers to rely on star kids for marketing buzz. Despite low expectations for success, these films ensure production continues at manageable costs, while the gap between big and small films widens post-pandemic.
Filmmakers are rolling out low-budget movies featuring new star kids, hoping to cash in on the novelty factor and family legacy, at a time when small-scale projects in general are struggling at the box office and being cold-shouldered by streaming platforms, trade experts said.