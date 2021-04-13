NEW DELHI: The second wave of covid-19 infections has led to theatre closures and postponement of new film releases. But, unlike last year, both filmmakers and streaming platforms remain cautious of releasing films online going by the underwhelming response to previous movies. While platforms are not keen to shell out big money again, producers have acknowledged recovery is higher in theatres.

“Filmmakers have realised there is great hype and recall value for movies that come to theatres and benefit from it to sign good satellite and digital deals thereafter," said Yusuf Shaikh, business head, feature films at production and distribution company Percept Pictures. It makes no sense to lose out on a platform like theatres, Shaikh said, adding that the performance of recent films such as Master and Godzilla vs Kong that released during the pandemic, has shown that people in India are more than willing to come to theatres.

There is a limit to how much digital platforms can shell out even for the biggest films. while for box office, on the other hand, the sky is the limit.

Media experts estimated that streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar had paid upwards of ₹100 crore to acquire films such as Coolie No.1 and Laxmii last year. However, response from digital audiences was tepid at best. Trade analysts said target audience for such massy films remains in small towns that still throng to the big screen. Upscale, discerning viewers of streaming platforms are unlikely to lap up such offerings.

“That initial frenzy has died down and platforms are also being selective about what they acquire. Plus, there is enough precedence to show the truly big films, in this case, Sooryavanshi and Radhe, will hold fort and won't go directly to digital," said a senior executive at a streaming platform who did not wish to be named.

Amazon and Disney+ Hotstar did not respond to Mint’s queries on whether they were looking at acquiring another slate of films as the second covid 19 wave rises. Netflix declined to comment on the story. The person mentioned above, however, added that certain titles such as Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund are currently mulling whether a digital release would make more sense than holding on indefinitely and could tip over to either side. Pooja Entertainment and T-Series, makers of the two films, did not respond to Mint’s queries.

To be sure, multiplexes remain fiercely opposed to the idea of direct-to-digital releases or to the new concept of premiering a film on streaming on the same day and date as theatres particularly on pay-per-view basis, a model currently adopted by studios such as Walt Disney and Warner Bros in Hollywood.

“These are unusual times and therefore we have been seeing producers deviating from the usual distribution value chain, which places theatrical release at the beginning. The past two to three months have proven the importance of new content for cinemas, and the importance of theatrical run for movies," Rajender Singh Jyala, chief programming officer-INOX Leisure Ltd said citing the example of Bollywood horror comedy Roohi, Hollywood offering Godzilla Vs Kong and south Indian titles like Master, Krack, Uppena, Red and Jathi Ratnalu.

“By virtue of its construct, the distribution system followed till the pre-covid times across the globe fetches maximum revenues and gains for every stakeholder, and there is no reason it would not do the same now," Jyala added.

Having already incurred severe losses all of last year, producers are increasingly looking at evolving release strategies though.

“The pay-per-video model is now getting attention in India. While these are early days for TVoD (transaction video-on-demand), the model will do even better as bigger films are released in this format. We have received great interest from producers and are looking forward to releasing a strong slate of blockbusters across languages," said Shariq Patel, chief business officer, Zee Studios whose pay-per-view offering is called ZeePlex. “The biggest thing in favour of the TVoD experience is its similarity to the theatrical model of buying one ticket per film. While we all love to catch the latest movies at the nearest theatres, we sensed the need for a solution like ZeePlex, which gives the consumers flexibility and convenience to catch their favourite films in the comfort of their homes, along with friends and family," he added.

